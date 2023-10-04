Late Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains arrived at San Francisco's City Hall rotunda Wednesday morning, flanked by members of the military, San Francisco firefighters, police, and SF sheriff's deputies all in dress uniform.

In a flag-draped coffin, Feinstein's body will remain in the rotunda for public visitation until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s casket is now at San Francisco city hall, coming full circle. She started her political career here in 1969 and now she is home. Here’s the moment the casket arrived @kron4news #DianneFeinstein pic.twitter.com/YLHt07iaYA — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 4, 2023 The San Francisco Fire Department is proud to be present for late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s arrival at City Hall where she will be lying in state until 7pm today. pic.twitter.com/drLYCvTKT5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 4, 2023 Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and others pay their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) at San Francisco City Hall, where she currently lies in state. pic.twitter.com/Su4YoJAZsM — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2023

Longtime friend of Feinstein, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, joined members of Feinstein's family in being the first to visit the coffin Wednesday.

The Pelosi and Feinstein families pay their respects to Dianne Feinstein, lying in state at San Francisco City Hall.



Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein's granddaughter Eileen Mariano are both expected to speak at Thursday's memorial. https://t.co/mYWqyun3Pz pic.twitter.com/cG6OuNQJoW — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 4, 2023

There is a condolence book for guests to sign, and you can expect a line of mourners throughout the day.

After lying in state throughout Wednesday, Feinstein will be honored at a memorial service Thursday on the steps of City Hall. The event, originally planned as a private one for invited guests in Herbst Theater, will instead be outdoors on what's expected to be one of the warmest days of the year in San Francisco.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak, and President Joe Biden will provide recorded remarks. The memorial service starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Feinstein died last Thursday night of natural causes, following a prolonged illness, at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 90 years old.

She served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1969 to 1978, and she became mayor after the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. She served as the city's mayor until 1988.

City officials this week dedicated this year's Fleet Week to Feinstein, noting that she began the annual tradition in her third year as mayor.

"Since Dianne Feinstein began the tradition more than four decades ago, San Francisco Fleet Week has served as a glorious celebration of civic pride and patriotism in our City," Pelosi said in a statement. "How fitting it is that, as our City pays tribute to Senator Feinstein’s towering legacy this week, we proudly dedicate this year’s Fleet Week in her honor. She was a pillar of public service in San Francisco, who fought relentlessly for our families and our values from City Hall to Capitol Hill. Dianne Feinstein will always be considered our Forever Mayor, and we will continue to honor her extraordinary life and leadership."

