- 23,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in the Bay Area went on strike Wednesday morning. The strike, which is nationwide and the largest healthcare strike in US history, is likely to impact wait times at Kaiser facilities, as well as service at Kaiser pharmacies. [Bay Area News Group / KTVU]
- Staff at San Francisco public schools are almost certainly headed for a strike. Members of SEIU 1021, which represents some 900 custodial workers and other staff in San Francisco public schools, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. [Mission Local]
- Two toddlers who drowned at a San Jose daycare on Monday have been identified as one-year-olds Payton Cobb, of Hollister, and Lillian Hanan, of San Jose. An investigation is ongoing to determine there was criminal wrongdoing in the case. [Mercury News]
- California's "water year" ended on September 30, and state officials have confirmed that the state’s reservoirs are at 128% of their historical average, making this past year the wettest in recorded state history. [Associated Press]
- The National Park Service says that the effort to find a swimmer who may have been attacked by a shark and dragged underwater near Point Reyes over the weekend has become a "recovery effort." [Bay Area News Group]
- SFO is hosting the International Airtaxi World Conference this week, featuring the latest in electric-powered VTOLs — Vertical Take Off and Landing taxis. [KTVU]
- Apparently, Rudy Giuliani's excessive drinking has caught the attention of prosecutors in the election interference cases. [New York Times]
