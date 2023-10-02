Eyewitnesses say a person was attacked by a shark and pulled under the water Sunday morning at Point Reyes’s Wildcat Beach, and despite an expansive search effort, the victim has still not been located.

A frantic, multiple agency search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service, and Marin County Sheriff’s Office is underway at Point Reyes National Seashore’s Wildcat Beach in Marin County, as NBC Bay Area reports of a suspected shark attack in those waters Sunday. Nearly 24 hours later, the male victim still has not been located.

According to NBC Bay Area, the Coast Guard was alerted at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a “person who was attacked by a shark and pulled under.” And troublingly, KRON4 adds that those eyewitnesses say they saw “blood in the water where their friend was last seen.”

Officials have not confirmed whether it was a shark attack. The official Twitter account of Point Reyes National Seashore posted just before noon Sunday that “Point Reyes National Seashore, with support from cooperating agencies, has an active search and rescue in the Wild Cat beach area. A person is reported missing in the water.”

ABC News has pictures of the search and rescue mission, which continued into Monday morning. According to KRON4, the effort involves “jet skis, helicopters, UTVs and fire engines from surrounding agencies.”

Per NBC Bay Area, the search was still underway as of 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. We do have a Monday morning update from that outlet saying “authorities suspended the operation just after 9 a.m. Monday,” though it’s unclear why the operations was suspended.

Image: NPS.gov