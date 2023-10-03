- A new October heat wave is expected to roll in across California’s Pacific coast Wednesday morning, bringing two days of unusually high temperatures. Wednesday will be hot, but Thursday is expected to be even hotter, with SF temperatures possibly in the 80s and parts of the Bay Area seeing temperatures in the 90s. [Chronicle]
- A viral Instagram video appeared to show a DPW worker knocking over a hot dog vendor’s cart in Fisherman’s Wharf Sunday, and Mission Local confirmed it was indeed a DPW employee who committed the act. In a Tuesday report on KPIX, a DPW spokesperson acknowledged the department was investigating the incident, saying, “We strive to treat members of the public with respect during permit enforcement operations. We train our employees in de-escalation techniques with the goal of diffusing tense situations. In this circumstance, we did not meet that threshold and we apologize.” [KPIX]
- A 72-year-old Santa Rosa woman, Mara Li Delaney, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland, and her body was not found until the next day. Delaney was hit and killed the morning of Tuesday, September 26, and police did not locate her body until after 1 p.m. the following day. [KTVU]
- A Monday night stabbing at the Concord BART station has left one unnamed man hospitalized, but a 70-year-old Castro Valley man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. [Bay Area News Group]
- Authorities claim they’ve busted a $37 million illegal indoor cannabis grow in Oakland, in a law enforcement operation for some reason led by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. [SFGate]
- A new study looks at how same-sex behavior may have evolved in mammals “from crickets and sea urchins to bottlenose dolphins and bonobos,” and found nearly 300 species that displayed same-sex courtship and mating. [NY Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist