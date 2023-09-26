- As Gavin Newsom is termed out as governor come January 2027, another major candidate has thrown their hat in the ring for the 2026 race — California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Thurmond would be the first Black governor of California, while other already-declared candidates include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and former state Controller Betty Yee, while Attorney General Rob Bonta is considered likely to join the race. [Chronicle]
- One block of Hayes Street has been car-free on the weekends since August 2020, and there’s a surging effort to make the block permanently car-free. The block in question is Hayes Street between Gough and Octavia streets, and Supervisor Dean Preston, the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association, and the Hayes Valley Merchants Council are pushing an online petition to make it permanently car-free. [Examiner]
- A man and his son were carjacked Monday night in Oakland by suspects in a vehicle that had just been carjacked two nights earlier. The three masked suspects stole an Audi from an Oakland Hills Safeway on Saturday night, then performed the second carjacking (using the Audi) at a Montclair Safeway at 11:17 p.m. Monday night. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bay Area-based retailer Sports Basement just got hit with a class-action lawsuit from employees who say they were denied overtime compensation, meal breaks, and sick pay. [SFGate]
- Mayoral candidate and District 11 supervisor Ahsha Safai introduced an ordinance Tuesday calling for more police foot and bicycle patrols. [KPIX]
- The avian West Nile Virus outbreak in San Mateo County has gotten worse, as six more dead birds have tested positive for the virus. [Hoodline]
