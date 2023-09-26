The combined standup talents of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will double-team SF and Oakland in late January, as the two just announced new dates for their first-ever tour together.

The high-water mark of the Golden Globes Awards was 2013-15 (and 2021) when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted, before we all decided fuck the Golden Globes. But the Saturday Night Live cast alums, the first to co-anchor “Weekend Update” together, have also famously collaborated in the hit films Mean Girls and Sisters (and the more modest hit Baby Mama.)

Now the two are on their first-ever standup comedy tour together, the Restless Leg Tour, which started in April, and announced a second leg of tour dates in June. Now a third leg of tour dates was announced on Tuesday, and the Chronicle reports that San Francisco and Oakland have both been added to the tour.

The San Francisco show is scheduled Friday, January 26 at the Masonic, and Oakland’s show is Saturday, January 27 at the Fox Theater.

As seems to always be the case these days, they announce the tour dates the day before presales begin, with no price in the announcement. (Blame LiveNation.) Tickets are available at TinaAmyTour.com, and presales go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. PT. General ticket sales begin Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. PT.

The tour is intended to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the duo’s collaborations, which date back to the early 1990s on the Chicago improv scene.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” the two said in a joint press release.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actors Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler speak onstage during The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25650_021 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)