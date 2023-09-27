- The Chronicle has a new piece that crunches the numbers on the vandalism problem for San Francisco restaurants, and it's significant. The city has given out over $1 million in grants to cover broken windows and vandalism in the last two years, but some restaurant owners say it's a daily problem and $1,000 grants don't even begin to solve it. [Chronicle]
- On Tuesday night, Berkeley police chased down and arrested three suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies. The chase ended in a crash in Oakland, on High Street near Carrington Street. [NBC Bay Area]
- The man and woman killed in an Oakland hit-and-run collision Sunday morning have been identified by family as 64-year-old Derrick Shaw of Richmond and his 67-year-old fiancée Vera Hampton of Antioch, and they were reportedly on their way to church at the time of the crash. [KTVU]
- Two Oakland residents were arrested in Fresno County after being pulled over in a traffic stop and found in possession of $600K worth of fentanyl and meth. [KRON4]
- Police and firefighters responded to a house fire in Antioch Tuesday night that they suspect was at a marijuana grow house. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Rotary Nature Center on Lake Merritt in Oakland was damaged by a minor fire on Tuesday night. [KTVU]
- A 78-year-old Santa Clara man died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a tomato harvester that attempting to cross Highway 152 east of Gilroy. [KRON4]
Photo: Jason Dent