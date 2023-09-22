- There was a public-safety town hall meeting Thursday in the Richmond District, attended by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and SFPD Chief Bill Scott. Attendees cheered calls for more aggressive policing, and Scott said detectives were following several leads in the August beating death of shopkeeper Yohannes “John” Tewolde. [Chronicle]
- Multiple parts of San Francisco and the North Bay have air quality in the "red" zone as of Friday morning at 9 a.m., meaning "unhealthy for all." The good news is that onshore winds are moving in that will deep-clean the air in SF by late afternoon or evening. [Chronicle]
- A man walked into a car dealership in Albany Thursday and allegedly killed a woman in a domestic violence incident. The man was later killed in a shootout with Berkeley police. [KTVU]
- A former San Francisco Marriott Marquis concierge just won a $20 million lawsuit against the hotel chain after it refused to let him work while sitting following a spinal chord injury. [Chronicle]
- Police in Santa Rosa say that a man driving drunk on Wednesday afternoon who crashed into a fence outside a convenience store proceeded to go into the store to buy more alcohol after the crash. [KRON4]
- Democratic Senator Robert Melendez of New Jersey and his wife have been indicted on federal bribery charges. [CNN]
- A woman had to be pulled out of an outhouse toilet in Michigan earlier this week after she went down into it to retrieve her Apple Watch, and became stuck. [Associated Press]