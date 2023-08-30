After the cashier at an Outer Richmond convenience store was struck with a bat in an alleged shoplifting incident last Thursday, that 60-year-old cashier Yowhannes “John” Tewelde died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

We reported Tuesday on the awful baseball bat attack on the clerk at a convenience store, the Richmond Market at Balboa Street and 41st Avenue. That clerk, 60-year-old Yowhannes “John” Tewelde, had tried to thwart an alleged shoplifter, but was thrown to the ground and suffered head injuries, and then was struck by the suspect with a baseball bat. Tewelde remained in a coma since Thursday evening, but KRON4 reports that tragically, Tewelde died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Clerk at Richmond Market at 41st & Balboa in SF has died at a hospital after being attacked by alleged beer thief. @SFPD investigating pic.twitter.com/nMZnbtlIKR — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 29, 2023



The announcement came publicly on the GoFundMe page for Yowhannes Tewelde. “I am deeply saddened to share that Yohannes 'John' Tewelde passed away in the SF General Hospital ICU today at 1:58pm,” the page said in a Tuesday update. “John was a beloved member of the community and even more loved by his family and friends. The family has asked me to relay their gratitude for your continued support and asks that your prayers go out for John and his family.”

Yohannes (John) Tewolde, owner of the Richmond market has died after the violent robbery attack last week.



Robbery and shoplifting are not victimless crimes. This tragedy, and his family's pain, will forever stand as indisputable evidence that "mere property crime" has serious… pic.twitter.com/5WJtMHipoG — Mark Dietrich (@markdietrichsf) August 30, 2023

The page also mentions a vigil for Tewelde scheduled for Thursday evening. “In memory of John, several of us neighbors have decided to organize a Vigil in his memory on Thursday (8/31) at 9pm, a week since the incident. It will be held in front of the Richmond Market on the corner of 41st Avenue and Balboa Street,” the page says.

UPDATE: This is the man @SFPD @SFPDRichmond is seeking in connection with the attack that has now killed a clerk at Richmond Market at 41st & Balboa pic.twitter.com/tAWXQFltZG — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 30, 2023

Security video of the suspect can be seen above via KTVU. At around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday, the suspect entered Richmond Market and stole a bottle of water. That same suspect returned ten minutes later and stole two beers, but Tewelde, with a baseball bat in tow, attempted to block the individual from leaving the store. The suspect knocked Tewelde to the ground, injuring his head, and allegedly struck him with the bat before fleeing.

Police found Tewelde unconscious, and he never regained consciousness.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

