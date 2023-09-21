- The smoky air conditions in the Bay Area continue, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended their Spare the Air Alert through Friday. The district says these are the worst air conditions we’ve seen since the orange sky day period in 2020. [Examiner]
- Lovable greasy-mullet SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, the last remaining player from the Giants’ 2012 and 2014 championship seasons, may have played his last game with the team. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after a Wednesday injury, which is significant because the Giants have only 10 games left, and Crawford’s contract expires at the end of this season. [ESPN]
- The pedestrian who was struck by an SUV at 18th and Valencia streets Wednesday has died from his injuries. The victim’s name has still not been released, but the death marks SF's 14th pedestrian fatality this year. [Mission Local]
- Two-year-old Castro Game shop Master Goblin Games has been closed permanently, with all of the stock now gone from their 16th and Market streets shop. [Hoodline]
- A Stanford study suggests wildfire smoke could be wiping out decades of progress on air pollution. [KPIX]
- Disgraced former Recology executive John Porter, who pleaded guilty to bribing Mohammed Nuru with $55,0000, avoided prison by getting sentenced to six months of home confinement to start his three-year probation sentence. [Chronicle]
Image: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants looks on in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 06, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)