San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night/early Sunday on Twin Peaks, which took the life of a 19-year-old man.

Details are few, but the SFPD says that officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard — which is in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks overlook area. They arrived on the scene and located a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid, as did arriving paramedics. The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died from those injuries.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made, and the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This was San Francisco's 40th homicide of the year to date. A 34-year-old man was also killed in a shooting Saturday night near the intersection of Jones, McAllister and Market streets in the Tenderloin.

At this time last year, there had been 36 homicides in the city.

The Twin Peaks vista parking lot and the approaching road have been the sites of multiple armed robberies in recent years, as well as numerous car break-ins. In January of this year, SFPD officers chased a suspected stolen vehicle up Crestline Drive in the Twin Peaks area, and the vehicle went off a cliff and landed on another vehicle below it.

A fatal shooting at the top of Twin Peaks in August 2017 prompted talk among city leaders about shutting the roadway and overlook down entirely after dusk. That shooting took the life of a 72-year-old film location scout who was there taking photos at the time.

Photo: Edward Ma