A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below.

The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD officers attempted a traffic stop of a Range Rover in the Twin Peaks area, on suspicion of DUI. The Range Rover allegedly tried to take off and rammed the SFPD patrol car in the process, and a chase ensued onto Crestline Drive.

Shortly thereafter, police say, the car went off the road and off the hillside, crash landing on top of another vehicle behind 135 Gardenside Drive. The suspect driver, an adult male, was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Per KPIX, no one else was injured in the ordeal.

Twin Peaks has been a nexus of petty crime, with a particular spike in car break-ins during the last week of the year, between Christmas and New Year's.

Charges against the suspect driver are still pending. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Photo: Jan Senderek