Oakland police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night, after he barricaded himself inside an East Oakland residence with a small child.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Outlook Drive, near Mills College, as KTVU reported.

Video from the scene reportedly shows a heavy police presence around a home, which lasted a few hours, and a man exiting the house with his hands up around 11:30 p.m., holding a young toddler girl. Several police cars, armored vehicles, a drone, police robot, and officers with loudspeakers and guns drawn surround the house, per KTVU.

No more details have been released from OPD, and it’s unclear whether the girl held hostage, who looks around 2 years old, is related to the man. There was a reported kidnapping in Oakland on Thursday, as we briefly covered, but it’s not established whether the two incidents were related.

Other violent crimes were reported in Oakland overnight, including a mother of two who was killed by a stray bullet on Friday night, according to the East Bay Times. That marked the 89th homicide of the year in the city.