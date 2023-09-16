- San Leandro's police chief, Abdul Pridgen, has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation into "allegations regarding department policy violations," with no more information about the nature of the allegations. Pridgen assumed the role of police chief in 2021, previously serving in law enforcement roles in Monterey County and Fort Worth, Texas. [KRON4]
- Japanese artist Takashi Murakami's latest exhibition, "Unfamiliar People — Swelling of Monsterized Human Ego," debuted Friday at SF’s Asian Art Museum, showcasing nearly 100 pieces from his oeuvre, from the late 1990s to today. The first solo exhibition in San Francisco from 61-year-old Murakami — known for spearheading the Superflat art movement, which combines elements of anime and manga with fine art and is a pop culture favorite — will run through February. [Asian Art Museum / SFGATE]
- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced that it would charge three minors in relation to the recent shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland on September 5, which locked down the school for a half-day. The charges weren’t announced, though reports say they’re gun-related. [Chronicle]
- A body was discovered around 5 p.m. on Friday at the northern tip of Pacifica State Beach, also known as Linda Mar Beach. Pacifica police, with the help of a helicopter from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, successfully recovered the body from the shoreline. [KPIX]
- Friday night’s inaugural Sunset Night Market, inspired by Taipei's vibrant night markets, gathered thousands to enjoy everything from Taiwanese pork cutlet sandwiches to performances by the San Francisco Youth Ballet Academy's ballerinas, filling both local businesses and the 70 vendor booths between 20th and 23rd in the Sunset. [Chronicle]
- With COVID cases once again on the rise in San Francisco, public health officials said that the FDA updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin arriving next week, which provide the best protection from current variants. [KGO]
- San Francisco has started to install speed bumps in the Bayview neighborhood, adding eight more recently along Gilman Avenue with the goal of reducing driving speeds in areas with high pedestrian and family activity. [KNTV]
Feature image of the Outer Sunset District from Grand View Park via Flickr/Frank Farm.