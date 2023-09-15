- Donna, a 43-year-old African elephant at the Oakland Zoo and the last female elephant there, was relocated to an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee this week. Donna arrived at the Oakland Zoo in 1990 from New Orleans, and developed an exceptionally close bond with the Oakland Zoo’s other female elephant, Lisa, who passed away earlier this year. Now she’ll hopefully get to make some other elephant gal pals down south. [KRON4]
- San Francisco's "overpaid executive tax" — passed by voters in 2020 to leverage extra taxes on businesses where the highest-paid employee makes 100+ times the median salary of all its San Francisco workers — generated an estimated $206 million in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year. On an annualized basis, this tax generated $137 million, surpassing the initial projection of $60 million to $140 million, though experts warned that the revenue may not remain so high consistently. [Chronicle]
- A social media hoax, primarily spread on Snapchat, threatened dozens of schools throughout California, Washington state, and more with plans to "open fire on schools" and bring weapons to cause harm on Friday, September 15th. Law enforcement agencies, including those in the Bay Area, investigated the threats and determined that it lacks credibility and likely originated in Texas. [KPIX]
- The Oakland Police Department confirmed that it’s investigating a kidnapping that occurred on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in East Oakland. No other information has been publicly released. [KTVU]
- San Jose police have apprehended a person of interest following a fatal stabbing near San Jose State University's campus early Friday morning. [KPIX]
- Google has laid off more staff, apparently this time cutting a few hundred members of its recruiting teams around the world. [SFGATE]
- It’s Public Works’ 13th birthday — and the “community-minded nightclub” in the Mission is hosting a three-night party featuring DJs from all around the world to celebrate. [Public Works / Standard]
Image via Oakland Zoo.