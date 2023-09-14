- With the number of San Francisco's shelter beds compared to the homeless population being a key to a current court case, the Chronicle has broken down and mapped the SF shelter system. As of this week, the city has 3,145 beds or units, of which 90% were spoken for; a total of 3,280 out of the estimated 7,700 homeless in SF are currently being sheltered. [Chronicle]
- Day 3 of Dreamforce today features actress Viola Davis, director Spike Lee, and comedian Seth Meyers. [NBC Bay Area]
- A car was impounded by the CHP Sunday night, the agency now reports, after it was allegedly engaging in sideshow activity with several other cars on the eastbound Bay Bridge. [KRON4]
- There was another town hall meeting with Alameda County DA Pamela Price on Wednesday night, this time in Fremont, and things became heated as people tried to shout her down. [KPIX]
- A student at a Vallejo middle school was found with a gun and ammunition in his bag. [KRON4]
- Both the cities of Berkeley and Emeryville have exceeded their state-mandated goals for constructing new housing in the last half-decade. [SF Business Times]
- There are a ton of In-N-Out knockoff restaurants in Mexico, but In-N-Out appears to be going after them, one at a time. [Chronicle]
- Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical in Denver because she and her friends were vaping and "causing a disturbance." [Associated Press]
Photo via CHP