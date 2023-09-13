- A 44-year-old homeless man was struck and injured Wednesday morning trying to cross a freeway ramp in San Francisco. The man was trying to cross the ramp connecting northbound Highway 101 to southbound Interstate 280, and he was struck by an Amazon van, but his injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. [Chronicle]
- At Dreamforce on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about California being a "talent magnet," and he assailed conservatives for wanting to take the country back to "pre-1960" in terms of civil rights and tolerance. [Bay Area News Group]
- A homicide Wednesday morning in San Leandro, on the 16000 block of Foothill Boulevard, appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. [Chronicle]
- Masia Hollins, 22, an Oakland-based, independent rapper who uses the stage name Dooder, was arrested two weeks ago on gun charges after absconding from a halfway house and spending eight months on the lam. [East Bay Times]
- A collision this morning on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County between a big rig and a van caused some significant traffic, with the road closed in both directions. [KTVU]
- A federal judge in Texas has ruled that DACA is illegal, in a case likely to go to the Supreme Court. [New York Times]
- You may have thought that Beyonce's Renaissance Tour and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be the biggest things to hit Levi's Stadium this summer, but no — Ed Sheeran's tour stop Saturday night is sold out with 77,000 attending, compared to Bey's 50,000 and T-Swift's 65,000. [KRON4]
- And the Giants are mounting a comeback, with a 6-5 over the Cleveland Guardians this afternoon, winning five of their six games in the series — but they still haven't clawed back into playoff contention. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Andrew Stickelman