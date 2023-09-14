A commercial building on Mission Street between 25th and 26th streets went up in flames just after midnight Wednesday night but luckily did not spread to a residential building next door.

The San Francisco Fire Department was called to a fire at 2975 Mission Street around midnight last night. "Units initiated a swift fire attack and search of this reported unoccupied commercial structure and no one was displaced," says SFFD spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter in a tweet.

The fire was reportedly contained as of 12:59 a.m. Thursday.

2975 Mission Street is listed on Yelp as the onetime home of a party-favor crafting business called Hermanitas Disenadaras (Designer Sisters), and there was still a sign for that business out front, but it's not clear if anyone or anything was occupying the building more recently.

Images posted to X suggest that the fire may have been centered on the rear of the property, adjacent to the alley called Lilac Street. The fire appears to have significantly damaged the next-door property 2969 Mission as well.

Below, a before-and-after of the property, with the before picture from February 2022 suggesting the back area had been being used for junk storage, or something.

The rear of the property in Feb. 2022. Photo: Google Street View

2969 Mission is at right. Photo: SFFD

The cause of the fire is under investigation.