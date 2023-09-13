- The family of Sean Monterrosa, the unarmed young man who was fatally shot outside a Vallejo Walgreens in June 2020, is protesting the reinstatement of the officer who shot him. Detective Jarrett Tonn was reinstated last month following an arbitration agreement, with back pay and benefits. [NBC Bay Area]
- Dianne Feinstein’s Stinson Beach home listed as "coming soon" for $8.5 million, all while her and her daughter's court case against the trustees of her late husband's estate heads to mediation. Some marketing photos have just gone online. [Chronicle]
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had an on-stage chat to kick off Dreamforce on Tuesday and it was all about the "future of trusted AI." Altman reportedly talked about how the movie Her was "prophetic." [SF Business Times]
- A convicted burglar on parole, 39-year-old Yuri Graham Brand, was arrested last week after breaking into a home in Piedmont and squatting there for two days. [KRON4]
- San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday approved the purchase of two hotels — a 100-room La Quinta Inn in Millbrae and a smaller hotel in South San Francisco — to convert into housing for the homeless. [KTVU]
- Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after two weeks on the run. [CBS News]
- Fake heiress Anna Delvey remains under house arrest, but she hosted a fashion show on her building's roof for New York Fashion Week. [CNN]