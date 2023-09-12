- More sinkhole problems after Monday’s water main break in Pac Heights, as two smaller sinkholes opened up a block down the street at Fillmore and Union streets. Meanwhile, there is still no timeline for the repair of the sinkhole(s). [KPIX]
- The Salvadoran restaurant Los Amigos on Castro, in the former Bagdad Café space at Market and 16th streets, has permanently closed just six months after its opening. While community favorite Bagdad Café lasted more than 20 years at 2295 Market Street, it has since gone through short-lived replacements Criolla Kitchen. SliderBar, Ovok, Castro Republic, and now Los Amigos on Castro. [Hoodline]
- Caltrain is backing off that 50-cent fare hike they were going to implement on July 1, 2024. But fares are still going up eventually, instead with a 25-cent fare increase on July 1, 2025, and another 25-cent increase July 1, 2027. [Examiner]
- The SFMTA and the SF Fire Department released a joint statement Tuesday saying that a pedestrian who died in an alleged robotaxi-blocking incident died from injuries from a Muni collision, not from the ambulance being stalled. [Chronicle]
- A man who’d been wanted by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania police for more than ten years for theft was ultimately arrested in San Francisco just last week. [KPIX]
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced the last couple-few acts for the 2023 festival (September 29 – October 1, 2023), which include Valerie June, pianist Neal Francis, Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, and soul singer Bettye LaVette. [KQED]
Image: Andrew D. via Yelp