- Alameda County sheriff's deputies arrested four suspects in a carjacking that took place in Castro Valley Sunday night. The victim was sitting in his BMW when the suspects approached and demanded he give them his car, and the car was later tracked to East Oakland. [KPIX]
- Friends are remembering the victim of one of four deadly shootings last weekend in Oakland, known as DJ Peanut, who was shot and run over by a car. The friends say he wanted to make the community a better place. [KPIX]
- Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been hired to be the new police chief in New Orleans. [KTVU]
- Both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have jumped in to fill the void left after Southwest ended its SFO-to-Burbank route, with United increasing frequency on the route to six times per day ahead of Alaska adding flights. [SF Business Times]
- Police down in Huntington Beach are investigating three hit-and-run incidents withing 45 minutes Sunday night that all appear to have targeted cyclists. [New York Times]
- Alameda's Main Street Ferry Terminal is closing for two months of renovations starting next month. [KRON4]
- In his bid to hold his unruly caucus together, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday morning that he is ordering the opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. [CBS News / New York Times]
- It's another big Apple event day down at Apple Park, and the big reveal will be the iPhone 15 with a USB-C charger. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Denys Nevozhai