- The major sinkhole that formed this morning at Fillmore and Green streets is going to take at least a week to fix. [KPIX]
- Another group of writers, this time including Michael Chabon and wife Ayelet Waldman, is suing ChatGPT for unauthorized use of their written work. [Chronicle]
- There was another youth brawl at a Bay Area mall over the weekend, this time at the former Westfield Centre on Market Street in San Francisco on Saturday. [SFGate]
- A fight at Washington Manor Middle School in San Leandro prompted a police response on Monday afternoon. [KTVU]
- A boatload of whale watchers got a show near the Farallones when two great white sharks made a feast of an elephant seal. [Chronicle]
- That spinoff of Nob Hill's AltoVino that we told you about in June, called Barberio Osteria, is opening in the former Locanda space on Valencia on Friday. [Chronicle]
- HGTV took a 9% loss on that Brady Bunch house they redid, and it has now sold for $3.2 million. [Bay Area News Group]
