A rash of shootings in Oakland between Friday night and about 3 a.m. Monday morning have left four victims dead, and as of yet, there are no arrests reported, suspects named, nor suspect descriptions released.

It was an even deadlier weekend than normal in Oakland these past few days, as KTVU reports that four people were killed in seven separate shootings across the city between Friday night and early Monday morning. Police have not yet released the names of the victims, as next-of-kin are likely still being notified, as Alameda County coroners and medical examiners are being kept quite busy.

According to NBC Bay Area, the Friday night fatal shooting happened around Eighth and Filbert streets in the Acorn neighborhood. Officers responded to a call and found one man shot. The unnamed victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Then at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, KRON4 notes police responded to a ShotSpotter alert, and found a man had been shot and then hit by a vehicle at 14th and Harrison streets in Downtown Oakland. That man also died from his injuries at the hospital.

Early Sunday evening, a home invasion resulted in a fatal shooting at around 6:08 p.m., according to the Bay Area News Group. A 57-year-old man who lived on the 1700 block of 11th Street was shot and killed in his own home, while a woman who answered the door had her purse stolen. It’s currently unclear whether that woman lives at the home or was just visiting. But she answered the door, the suspect stole her purse, and the 57-year-old male was shot when trying to thwart the robbery.

The Bay Area News Group also reports on a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in Oakland’s San Antonio District at around 2:53 a.m. Monday morning on the 2200 block of East 12th Street. A 32-year-old man who reportedly lived at the encampment was shot and killed in some manner of dispute, the likes of which police have not yet determined.

Oakland PD has not yet released any suspects’ names or descriptions, nor have they made any arrests. The latest killing marks Oakland’s 87th homicide of 2023, which is the same number of homicides the city had suffered this time last year. Up until several weeks ago, the city's homicide rate had been tracking somewhat behind 2022's, which was abnormally high.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the West Oakland home invasion killing, and up to $10,000 for such information on the encampment shooting.

Related: Late Summer Brings Another Violent Week to Oakland, With Six Homicides Since Sunday [SFist]

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash