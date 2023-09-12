Marina brunch and martini spot The Dorian will be flipping into a new concept next year under a new owner, but it will still be a cocktail-heavy Marina restaurant-bar where people get day-drunk on weekends.

A prominent Marina District spot at Chestnut and Fillmore streets is changing hands once again. The Dorian, which opened in 2015 in a space that was formerly known as Circa, has plans to close after one final Halloween bash on October 31, as Eater reports.

Current owners Palm House Hospitality (Palm House, Audio, Bergerac, Santa Rosa's Flamingo Resort) are handing the space over to another well known local restaurateur and nightlife impresario, Kingston Wu (Wilder, Westwood, Thriller Social Club). And as Eater reports, Wu has plans to fully remodel the space, relocate the bar area, and still preserve some of The Dorian's overall vibe.

"My goal is to extend The Dorian’s winning tradition of delicious food and inventive cocktails in an updated wrapper reflective of our new concept," Wu said in a statement to Eater. "We hope to be good stewards of this iconic corner, the entryway to the restaurants and bars of Chestnut and Fillmore, for years to come."

The vaulted-ceiling space and the corner of Chestnut and Fillmore certainly lend themselves to general Marina shenanigans, weekend singles' mingling, and Sunday Funday debauchery — in that, The Dorian was not wildly different than its predecessor Circa, though quite a bit classier.

The Dorian has plans for several parties before the closure, including the Halloween bash, a Fleet Week celebration, and an 8-year anniversary party in the coming weeks. They also continue to have specials like a Wednesday night smashburger-and-beer combo for $25, and a Sunday Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with $8 martinis and $9 cocktails.

The closure will bring Palm House Hospitality's Marina presence down to just one venue, Palm House. The group still operates SoMa bar/nightclub combo Bergerac and Audio, and in recent years expanded northward to help reimagine the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, and Nick's Cove in Tomales Bay.

Stay tuned for more info on The Dorian's final events, none of which have been posted to their social media accounts.

Photo via Instagram