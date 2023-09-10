- Authorities are warning dog owners to keep their dogs away from sea lions, because a disease common among the Bay Area population of the species called leptospirosis can be fatal for both sea lions and dogs. Sea lions with leptospirosis appear lethargic and have their flippers tucked close to their bodies. [KPIX]
- The social media platform previously known as Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, challenging a recent law that mandates social media companies disclose their content removal policies, including addressing hate speech, misinformation, and harassment. Elon Musk’s X says that the law infringes upon First Amendment. rights. [Guardian]
- A group of teenagers got into a brawl at the San Francisco Centre (formerly the Westfield Mall) on Saturday night. The incident happened before 5:45 p.m., and according to a security guard, approximately a dozen teenagers were in a store on the second floor when a fight erupted, with the group seemingly targeting one individual. [KNTV]
- A Los Altos Hills synagogue was the victim of a hoax bomb threat Friday night after Shabbat services, forcing an evacuation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The threat was cleared by 9 p.m.m but the evacuees included Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the nonprofit J Street. [Mercury News]
- A federal judge recently ruled that a young hacker, accused of stealing cryptocurrency from Northern California crypto executives, must surrender nearly $5.2 million in Bitcoin and a sports car to the U.S. government. The hacker, a teenager named Ahmad Wagaafe Hared from Tucson, Arizona, apparently started the scheme in 2016 and “ SIM swapped” targets’ phones to drain their accounts. [Standard]
- A male suspect in his 40s was arrested on Saturday in Santa Rosa on suspicion of killing another man found dead in a Sweetgum Street home in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a possible death just before 10 a.m. [Chronicle]
- It’s Oakland Pride weekend, and the city is celebrating with a parade that will take place on September 10 at 11 a.m., plus a big dance party and more events afterward. [Website]
Feature photo by Cedric Letsch on Unsplash.