Oaklash takes over a block of Downtown Oakland Friday night to kick off this weekend’s Oakland Pride, while Fairyland gets a FairyProud Pride Night Saturday, and of course the East Bay’s biggest Pride Parade is on Sunday.

Most cities in the U.S, and around the world have their civic Pride celebrations during the Pride Month of June. But a few break the mold and follow their own path. San Jose’s Silicon Valley Pride has their celebration on the last weekend of August. And as is their custom, Oakland Pride is in early September, and kicks off tonight with events running through Sunday.

KPIX ran a preview of Oakland Pride Friday morning, which is seen above. Oakland Pride vice president George Smith said Sunday’s parade would be “one of the largest parades we’ve ever had in Oakland” with more than 100 contingents. (Rep. Barbara Lee will be a grand marshal, because hmmm, I wonder why.) Also on Sunday, dance vocalist Deborah Cox is headlining the Main Stage, the Latin Stage will feature Diana Reyes, and the Community Stage gets Young Shorty Doowop.

Though be aware that while the parade is free to attend, the festival afterward with those stages is a ticketed event.

KQED has a rundown of big Oakland Pride events, which starts Friday night as the Oaklash crew takes over the corner of 15th and Franklin streets for the We Run This block party. They also highlight the Saturday daytime DJ party Femmeworld at Crybaby (3 p.m.), and Saturday night’s A.B.L.U.N.T. presents Gorgeous Rave at Brix (10 p.m.)

Oaklandside lists a few more Oakland Pride parties, like the Pridefest Bar Crawl starting at 3 p.m. Saturday (schedule here), and Saturday night’s FairyProud Pride Night from 6-10 p.m. at Fairyland, a 21+ event that is definitely not for children.

The Oakland Pride Parade is Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m., and its map is seen above. That event is free.

But again, the Oakland Pride Festival afterward (12 noon-6 p.m.) is a ticketed event, at $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $10 for children (12-18, and kids under 12 get in free.

Image: pridefestoakland via Instragram