San Francisco police have issued an advisory urging people to steer clear of the vicinity of Essex and Folsom streets near SF's SOMA and Rincon Hill neighborhoods due to an ongoing standoff with a knife-wielding suspect.

The situation began around 11:40 a.m., according to Sergeant Kathryn Winters of the San Francisco Police Department, per KNTV. Responding officers reportedly arrived at the scene to discover one individual who had sustained a knife-inflicted injury.

Emergency personnel promptly transported the injured party to a local hospital for treatment, and the injury was deemed non-life threatening, according to reports. The police then reportedly found the suspect in a nearby residence, and the suspect is now refusing to exit the residence, Sergeant Winters said.

Specialized SFPD units including the Hostage/Crisis Negotiation team, Tactical Team, and Specialist Team have reportedly been dispatched to the scene. The situation remains ongoing, and residents and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

