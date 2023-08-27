After a tense standoff early Sunday morning, San Francisco police successfully apprehended a man who was brandishing a gun on the 800 block of Brannan Street, near the Mission Bay neighborhood.

Police had responded to reports of an armed individual around 5:35 a.m, according to KNTV. Officers reportedly confronted the armed individual on the scene, who promptly fled the scene and even fired his weapon — although the shot didn't hit anyone.

An SFPD post on social media cautioned citizens to avoid the Townsend and Brannan streets vicinity as SFPD tactical and hostage negotiations teams took charge in an attempt to establish contact and defuse the situation.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️



Please avoid the area of Townsend and Brannon from 6th St to 8th due to police activity.



We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/E2C6Jf6OIq — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 27, 2023

As additional law enforcement units converged on the scene, the suspect then tried to take refuge and avoid capture by hiding under a car, per KRON4. Officers also reportedly then set up barricades around the area.

Hours later, at around 10:30 a.m., authorities reportedly finally managed to convince the man to surrender without further incident. The suspect’s identity hasn’t yet been released, and the charges he’s facing haven’t been announced.

Feature image of Branna Street via Google Street View.