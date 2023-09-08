- The driver of the car that fatally struck USA Cycling Masters Track National Champion Ethan Boyes in early April while he was biking in the Presidio (a national park) might face federal charges. The U.S. Park Police, who had been handling the case, kicked it over to federal prosecutors to decide on legal action against the driver, who's suspected of driving under the influence. [Chronicle]
- The future is now: BART will exclusively run its “Fleet of the Future” trains starting Monday (only a few months past the original timeline of spring 2023), with the legacy train cars set for their last rides Sunday night, the agency said Friday. BART is also starting its new service schedule with more frequent rides Monday. [KRON4]
- A landslide hit Eastbound CA-84, west of CA-35 in San Mateo County, around 3 p.m. Friday, blocking all lanes. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. [KGO]
- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook Shasta County near Fall River Mills, about 70 miles northeast of Redding, around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. [KTVU]
- Bay Area YIMBYs are apparently undecided about whether they love or hate the Silicon Valley group-backed private city plans in Solano County. Sure, they’re typically for the concept behind the city — more housing in a dense, walkable city — but the idea of developing rural farmland could just lead to more urban sprawl, sowing division among the advocates. [Chronicle]
- California Governor Gavin Newsom went on Meet the Press to say again and really this time that he’s not running for president in 2024. And if Biden doesn't run, he says he's backing Kamala. [Politico]
- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadow’s request to move his criminal election interference case from a Georgia state court to federal court was blocked by a judge Friday. [NYT]
