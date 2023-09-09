- SF has a new incoming head for its industry tourism group, Scott Beck, formerly of Destination Toronto. He will assume his role as CEO and preseident of the San Francisco Travel Association, which has an annual budget of $33 million, on October 30, to succeed the retiring 18-year veteran CEO Joe D'Alessandro, and try to help the city’s tourism and hospitality industry recover post-pandemic. [Chronicle / SF Biz Journal]
- Multiple neighbors in an Oakland community west of Highway 13 reported sightings of a large cat, possibly a mountain lion. One resident of Oakland’s Ridgemont neighborhood captured footage of the cat approaching her front door and purring before walking away. [KTVU]
- A body was discovered in the water near Treasure Island in San Francisco Friday. The San Francisco Police Department received a call about this incident around 12:49 p.m. at the 400 block of Clipper Cove Way, and an ongoing investigation is underway. [KTVU]
- A mystery surrounds the death of over a dozen goats in the North Bay, specifically in Tiburon, where they were brought in to assist with the city's fire abatement program. These goats, part of a larger herd, fell ill shortly after their arrival about two weeks ago, and city officials are working to determine the cause of their sickness and hope to resolve the issue so the goats can continue to reduce fire fuel. [KRON]
- A San Pablo man is in critical condition after being shot in a confrontation with police officers. The incident began when a woman called 911 around 1:30 p.m. requesting a mental health evaluation for her husband, and when police arrived, he apparently charged at them with a metal pole, leading to police shooting. [KGO]
- A rare 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco Friday night caused significant destruction, with over 1,300 fatalities reported, with the death toll expected to increase. The quake led to buildings collapsing in mountainous villages and cities ill-equipped for such force, and rescue operations have been challenging due to remote locations. [AP]
- The governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, has designated October 8th as the reopening date for West Maui for visitors, marking one month since the historic town of Lahaina was devastated by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. [Chronicle]
- Two siblings who attend Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa have been arrested by the police after the discovery of an assault rifle at their residence during an investigation into a gang-related fight that took place at a local middle school last week. [Chronicle]
- The leader of the group trying to build a new city in Solano County has apparently finally met with Solano County politicians to try to get them on board, after about five years of buying up 50,000 acres of land in the area under a mysterious parent company and confusing officials and residents. [KNTV]
