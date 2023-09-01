- Two San Jose women are facing felony charges for allegedly importing tropical fruit from Vietnam, including some that was infested with invasive fruit flies. The suspects are accused of getting deliveries of fruit like langsat, a tropical fruit resembling a large grape, that were intentionally mislabeled as dried fish, coffee, or tea to evade inspection, and reselling it. [KTVU]
- A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in a bathroom at Crocker Amazon Park in the Excelsior on Thursday night around 7:00 p.m., police say. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention, and the suspect reporteldy hasn’t been located. [Standard]
- Ever wonder what happened to that herd of goats that ran through the middle of San Francisco in March, immortalized in viral videos? NPR did, and after a thorough investigation, reporter Marc Silver found … no new conclusion, unfortunately. The mystery of the runaway goats lives on. [NPR]
- The body of a woman discovered in Folsom Lake, a reservoir in the Sierra Nevadas, on August 19 has been identified as San Francisco 27-year-old Natalee Heilaman. She had been reported as a missing person in January in Nevada County, and authorities have stated that there is no evidence of foul play in her death. [KRON4]
- Starting Tuesday, a well-traveled section of Highway 12 in Sonoma County — the 1.4-mile stretch between Agua Caliente Road West and Madrone Road around “The Springs” — will be shut down for 30 days so that Caltrans can replace a bridge over Hooker Creek. Local traffic will still be able to pass by and a detour will be set up. [Chronicle]
- Emeryville police released a photo of a person of interest in the stabbing of a juvenile at an Emeryville mall during a brawl Sunday. The victim's injuries initially reported as non-life-threatening, but police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect. [KTVU]
- It’s September, and that means that student loan payments, which were paused during the pandemic for nearly 44 million Americans, are set to resume. Or, at least, interest will start accruing again on September 1st, the first time since March 2020. [KGO]
- There’s some weird weather headed towards the Bay this Labor Day, with the weekend forecast to be unseasonably cold and even rainy — in fact, about 70% of Northern California is forecast to experience some form of precipitation. [SFGATE]
Feature image via Unsplash/Julie Fung.