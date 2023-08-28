The Bay Street Emeryville mall was the scene of a large-scale teenage donnybrook starting late Sunday afternoon and lasting well into the evening, with a gunshot fired, and one juvenile stabbed and hospitalized.

There was big time unrest at the Bay Street mall in Emeryville Sunday afternoon, as one large disturbance at around 4:30 in the afternoon begat multiple large brawls involving hundreds of teens, according to the Bay Area News Group. A gunshot was fired just before 6 p.m., and one teen was stabbed sometime before 7 p.m., in a series of large fights that kept reprising for a few hours. Some TikTok video from one teen on the scene has been posted online.

This may all sound familiar to East Bay residents. The same Bay Street shopping center saw massive teen brawls on two consecutive weekends in September 2020. And just like in those brawls, Sunday’s rough-and-tumble required Emeryville police to call in Oakland and Berkeley police to help quell the uprisings.

🚨 Emeryville Police: multiple fights broke out involving 300 juveniles near AMC Theater at Bay Street mall around 5 pm.



Police said the call to congregate was put out on social media.



1 shot was fired, no one injured. A juvenile was stabbed, non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Z1jQvjtsn0 — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) August 28, 2023



Per an Emeryville Police Department report, the four hours of mall melees started when they received a 4:30 p.m. call regarding “50 young adults inside [a] store causing a disturbance.” KTVU’s Betty Yu adds that “the call to congregate was put out on social media.” While police cleared that store pretty quickly, the troubles were only just beginning.

“At about 5:15 p.m., while patrolling the area, officers observed that another group of about 100 young adults arrived at the [mall],” the police report continues. “Over the next 30 minutes, an additional 100-150 more young adults showed up at the mall. At about 5:40 pm, the first of several fights were reported near the courtyard area of the mall.”

One teen eyewitness told KTVU it was "people going around pepper-spraying people. There was, like, people throwing chairs." Police say a single gunshot was heard just before 6 p.m., but identified no victims or suspects in that incident.

But KTVU’s full report notes that one juvenile was stabbed, as police discovered around 7 p.m. That individual was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.



NBC Bay Area notes that one juvenile was arrested, though the charges were not announced. That station also adds that the mall’s movie theater had to be evacuated as the situation escalated over the evening. But according to police reports, “By 8:30 p.m., most of the crowds had left the area.”

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 593-3700 or email [email protected].

Image: iiam_wisss via TikTok