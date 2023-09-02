- After Salesforce threatened to move its flagship conference out of SF, Google actually followed through and announced that its an annual Cloud Next conference, usually held in San Francisco, would relocate to Las Vegas for 2024. The event is typically hosted at the Moscone Center but will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in April next year. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco’s 14th Annual Giant Race — the 5K or 10K along the San Francisco waterfront that finishes at Oracle Park — is set for Sunday, drawing over 6,000 runners and prompting some street closures and transit reroutes. Here’s what’s closed. [Giant Race Website / Standard]
- SFPD arrested a 20-year-old woman from Oakland in connection with a significant retail theft incident, after spotting her illegally parked vehicle on Polk Street on August 25. When they approached her and prepared to tow the vehicle, she fled and upon searching the car, officers found nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise believed to be part of a larger retail theft in Pleasanton earlier that day. [Chronicle]
- Mike Delia, the beloved Muni operator affectionately known as "Mr. Boston" due to his distinctive accent and his journey from Boston to work for Muni since 2014, has passed away. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency received news of his death on Friday, though additional details were not available. [Chronicle]
- San Jose hosted the city's first-ever Lowrider Day on Friday, marking the revival of the practice after a decades-long prohibition. San Jose was once known as California's lowrider capital until 1986 when it banned these cars and established "no cruising zones," so hundreds gathered to drive their lowrider cars near San Jose City Hall. [KGO]
- An Oakland house fire displaced four residents on Friday night after an intruder broke in and ignited a fire, according to firefighters. The incident took place on the 9500 block of E Street, and no injuries were reported. [KGO]
- Southern California’s coastline is lighting up with bioluminescent algae again, documented in Oxnard and Malibu, in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, and off San Diego’s coastline in recent days. [Mercury News]
- Pour out a margarita: Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter known for the hit song "Margaritaville" and his successful businesses in the hospitality industry, has passed away at the age of 76. [AP]
Feature image via Unsplash/John Ruddock.