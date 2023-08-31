- We’re looking at another air quality advisory and more hazy skies Thursday. It’s not a full-on Spare the Air day today, but air quality will be poor, and you may be able to smell smoke from the NorCal and Oregon wildfires in some areas. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara’s mayor for the day Beyonce brought her Renaissance Tour to Levi’s Stadium Wednesday night, and despite being given an hour-long curfew extension to play until 11 p.m., she still broke that curfew and played until 11:30. Bey reportedly came on a full hour late, though the Bay Area News Group gave the show a lukewarm review, saying there were too many new tracks fans didn’t know in a performance they say was “far more mixed bag than masterpiece.” [Chronicle]
- In other summer 2023 blockbuster concert news, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour will be playing as the movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, opening October 13 at AMC Theatres nationwide. Tickets are already on sale, and each one costs… $19.89. [NBC Bay Area]
- A six-mile stretch of I-80 westbound will close at 9 p.m. Thursday night, between the I-780 interchange in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules, for a repaving project that will be completed by Tuesday morning. [SFGate]
- SF’s biggest residential landlord Veritas Investments has fallen on hard times, but found a buyer for the nearly $1 billion in mortgages on which it was defaulting. [Chronicle]
- A trickle of good news in the glut of sublease space available in downtown SF, as a private securities firm Forge Global is taking on the lease of the entire 15th floor at Four Embarcadero, relieving it from brokerage company JLL. [CoStar News]
Image: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )