- The man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a gruesome murder last September in San Carlos, will be going to trial. 34-year-old Jose "Rafa" Solano Landaeta of Hayward was sane at the time he committed the crime, a judge has ruled, after consulting with two medical experts. [KRON4]
- A UC Berkeley fraternity house says it was targeted with an antisemitic hate crime over the weekend, but the university is questioning that. Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi apparently had dozens of crawfish thrown at it, and crawfish are not kosher, but the university now says that multiple fraternities had the shellfish thrown at them, not just AEPi. [KRON4]
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once again froze up in front of a microphone on Wednesday, which will prompt more questions about his ongoing fitness for the job. This is the second time McConnell, 81, has appeared to have some sort of mini-stroke or something in public, and he while he recovered and answered one question, he was soon escorted off camera. [CNBC / New York Times]
- A 21-year-old Oakland man, Jeremiah Means, has been charged with sex-trafficking a teen he met on Instagram. [East Bay Times]
- CHP arrested a driver, whom they tried to pull over for a carpool violation, following a 20-mile chase Wednesday into Lafayette that ended in a rollover crash. [KTVU]
- Swatches are still popular, and over 100 people were lined up in Union Square today to buy a special edition, $300 MoonSwatch being sold to coincide with tonight's blue moon. [Chronicle]
- It looks like New Hampshire is the first state where election officials are looking into whether Donald Trump should be disqualified from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment, due to his having aided an insurrection. [Politico]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist