Coming up this September, British rock sensations The 1975 are coming to California, and it's a homecoming you won't want to miss. With their evocative lyrics intersecting seamlessly with a plethora of musical styles, there are few bands with such a transformative yet definitive sonic identity. Following the release of their heartfelt and deeply intimate fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the band is slated for two energizing performances in the Golden State.

The group has shows scheduled on September 26th at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and on September 28th at the SAP Center in San Jose. Fans from all walks of life will appreciate the band's return to its roots, an organic blend of rock, pop, and even country, which is deeply rooted in their recent album's compositions.

After four studio albums that explored a myriad of musical genres and themes, The 1975 has come full circle with Being Funny in a Foreign Language, an album that marks a return to their beginnings while charting their considerable growth – it’s quite the tour de force. A shift in focus is evident in this album as opposed to their last album Notes on a Conditional Form, with a more direct and human element incorporated across the tracks.

The band's enigmatic frontman, Matty Healy, in his search for raw and genuine moments, has steered clear from heavy programming and synthetic sounds, focusing instead on the raw power of live performance. Aptly timed, considering the world's yearning for raw and real moments after enduring long periods of isolation due to the pandemic.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language continues to embody the band's flair for innovation and aptitude for genre-bending music. The album teeters between irony and sincerity, love and loss, existential questions, and self-discovery. Fans are given a glimpse into Healy's contemplations on true love, his journey of self-discovery, and his exploration of various universal topics.

The record fills a spectrum of musical expressions with tracks like "Happiness" offering a buoyant blend of horns and jazzy percussion — an unstructured jam session spotlighting Healy's uncertainty about love. Simultaneously, darker melodic pop anthem "Oh Caroline," reflects an all-consuming love affair.

Other critically acclaimed tracks include the rootsy ballad "All I Need to Hear" and "I’m in Love With You," where Healy earnestly ponders the possibility of true love, wrapping his introspections neatly in glistening guitar riffs. Healy’s musings on love continue throughout the album, closing on a bittersweet note with country-tinged "When We Are Together."

The sucker punch of the album? The band betrays its love for irony in the album title. As Healy muses, "When I’ve seen people being funny in a foreign language, it’s the height of intelligence... It would probably save the world."

Their upcoming concerts at the SAP Center in San Jose and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento promise an immersive experience of this album embed with the band's unique soundscapes, encapsulating their journey through music and life. With decades in the music industry, The 1975 marries the excitement of novelty with the comfort of familiarity.