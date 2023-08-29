- Oakland may be catching up to its 2022 homicide rate, with two homicides Monday. Two men were shot in a residence on the 2300 block of International Boulevard around 5 p.m., and one of the victims died at the scene; another man was fatallyshot in a vehicle near 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way around 9:50 p.m.; these were the city's 75th and 76th homicides of the year, and Oakland had 82 at this time last year. [Chronicle / Bay Area News Group]
- The brawl at Emeryville's Bay Street shopping center on Sunday happened on National Cinema Day, when theaters across the country were offering $4 tickets, and at least 13 similar incidents with mobs of teens happened around the country. One teen counselor says these incidents are an outgrowth of the pandemic, and the anxieties and emotions teens face around social media as well. [ABC 7]
- A teen boy was struck by a vehicle fleeing an alleged bank robbery in San Lorenzo on Monday, but the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening. [KRON4]
- Wednesday is expected to be a smoky day around the Bay Area, with wildfire smoke from northern California and Canadian wildfires blowing south over us by late Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- The WNBA has hinted there will be expansion teams announced this year, but it's not clear whether either San Francisco or Oakland are in consideration. [Bay Area News Group]
- Preparations are underway for Beyonce's show at Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, and both BART and the VTA will be boosting service to try to help people get to the stadium without their cars. [KTVU]
- There was a weird, semi-violent incident of homophobia at a chili cook-off in Humboldt County over the weekend, with the owner of a food truck, Loco Fish Co., allegedly hurling homophobic comments at some gay participants all day long and then running over some of their equipment with his truck. [Bay Area News Group]