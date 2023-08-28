- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit Monday against the Chino Valley Unified School District, which recently adopted a policy of informing parents if children decide to change their gender pronouns. The policy, Bonta said, amounted to "forced outing" and it violates students' civil rights. [KPIX]
- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from a Sephora store in San Mateo. The suspects jumped into a waiting vehicle, and a security guard was able to get a license plate number. [KRON4]
- Oxford Capital Group, which owns four hotels in San Francisco that are currently closed, including three in a troubled part of SoMa, is readying to reopen all four. The rebranded SoMa House, formerly the Americania at 121 7th Street, is set to open early next year; and the Hotel Garrett, formerly Good Hotel across the Federal Building, will open in September. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara police announced an arrest on Monday in connection with a melee that broke out at an In-N-Out Saturday between 49ers fans and Raiders fans following a pre-season game in which someone was stabbed. [KRON4]
- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows took the stand Monday in a Georgia court in an attempt to get his case in Fulton County moved to federal court, citing his role as a federal officer at the time of the alleged crimes. [CNN]
- Firefighters extinguishing a house fire on Gellert Blvd. in Daly City Sunday morning discovered an illegal indoor marijuana grow with unpermitted electrical wiring and lighting fixture installations. [KRON4]
- The city of Walnut Creek is forcing a recently problematic bar, Spoontonic Lounge, to close two hours earlier each night, following a string of incidents including fights and a quadruple shooting that killed a 25-year-old man. [KTVU]
- Olympian Simone Biles won a record 8th title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in San Jose over the weekend. [KPIX]