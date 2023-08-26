- Uber has increased the minimum age for new drivers in California to 25, citing the growing expenses of commercial auto insurance in the state as the reason. Previously, drivers as young as 21 could become ride-hail drivers, and those who registered with Uber before the recent change under 25 can still continue driving for the company. [KTVU]
- Antioch police officers were supposed to testify about in a hearing Friday about the racism in their department, but a judge decided that officers who had engaged in the racist text scandal didn't need to take the stand before the case proceeds to the remediation phase next month. The District Attorney's Office had acknowledged that the officers' investigations had violated California's Racial Justice Act, which prohibits convictions or sentences based on race, ethnicity, or national origin. [KTVU]
- After captivating audiences alongside legendary acts like The Doors and The Who during the vibrant late 1960s, the San Jose-based folk band "People!" is returning to the music scene. After a hiatus of over five decades when the band's founding members, two brothers, became immersed in the world of Scientology – with one brother departing in the 1980s and the other following suit roughly a decade ago — they are unveiling their long-awaited new album. [Mercury News]
- Ultrarunner Karel Sabbe set a new speed record on the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail by completing it in around 46 days, 12 hours, and 56 minutes, verified by his GPS tracker. This beats the previous record by about 5 days. [Chronicle]
- San Jose will host its annual Silicon Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, with a concert and drag show Saturday night, parade Sunday morning, and a festival continuing afterward. [KGO / SV Pride]
- There was a shooting during the Oakland A’s away game against the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday, and witnesses say that two or three people were injured, Chicago police said, prompting the cancellation of a free post-game Vanilla Ice concert. [KGO]
