- The San Francisco 49ers traded the quarterback they had grabbed in their 2021 No. 3 overall draft, Trey Lance, to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The 49ers announced this week that their other QB, Sam Darnold, would be Brock Purdy's backup this season. [Chronicle]
- The former municipal official Rodrigo Santos has officially received a 30-month prison term, after admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients, defrauding his business partner, and participating in a bribery scheme. [Mission Local]
- Good news for dog lovers: The Mutville Adoptathon is scheduled for Saturday, running from 11 AM to 4 PM at 255 Alabama Street in San Francisco. Potential pet owners can adopt a dog at no cost this weekend. [KPIX]
- Or, you can visit the SFSPCA on Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM for free adoptions for pets over 5 months old. There will also be food trucks. [SFSPCA]
- Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino, the chef formerly behind Incanto and Cockscomb, is helping redesign the menu of the historic Nick's Cove along Highway 1 in West Marin, amid the restaurant's substantial renovations to its cottages and restaurant. [Chronicle]
- If you’re going to Burning Man and hear music from a hot air balloon overhead, it might be Diplo, who’s slated to DJ from it next week. [SFGATE]
- Sherri Papini, the Northern California mother who was arrested last year for faking her own kidnapping and accusing two Hispanic women of committing the crime, is set to be released from jail in October — months ahead of her scheduled release in May 2024. [KGO]
- San Francisco is set for a classic Fogust weekend after the past week of heat and humidity. [Chronicle]
