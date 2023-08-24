- A shooting sometime before 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning near the Bay Bridge toll plaza left one woman hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The woman actually then drove straight to Zuckerberg General Hospital from there and checked herself in, and CHP shut down westbound traffic to look for evidence for about 15 minutes. [Bay Area New Group]
- The Tenderloin’s swanky Black Cat Jazz Supper Club is dealing with rampant crime, and will change their hours to close earlier because of it. The new hours are not yet detailed, but the club’s operations director Jason Moore told KPIX, "We're going to start opening earlier in September just because that's what guests are asking for, for earlier times to get in." [KPIX]
- A man who attacked two women in SoMa in October 2021 — stabbing one of them — was convicted on four counts. 29-year-old Javon Knighten was accused of pushing a 66-year-old woman to the ground, and when another woman chased him on a skateboard, he punched, kicked, and stabbed her. [KRON4]
- An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were both shot in Fruitvale just before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night on the 3400 block of International Boulevard. [Bay Area News Group]
- A Stockton man who was convicted of setting his neighbors on fire over a parking feud was sentenced to 28 years to life. [KPIX]
- Avant-garde jazz legend John Zorn is kicking off a 15-show residency “John Zorn at 70” at the Great American Music Hall next week, with some shows featuring Laurie Anderson, Bill Frisell, and Mike Patton. [KQED]
Image: Kevin Y. via Yelp