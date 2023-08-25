- A Cruise vehicle got into a crash with a construction vehicle Thursday night on Gough Street, on Cathedral Hill. It's unclear how the collision took place, exactly, but witnesses said the Cruise car was trying to make a left turn. [NBC Bay Area]
- The updated COVID-19 booster shot is going to be coming available to everyone in mid-September. [ABC News]
- A man was found dead in a parked car in Los Altos on Thursday, and the case is being investigated beginning with an autopsy to determine cause of death. [KPIX]
- A man was found shot on the 2700 block of Church Street in East Oakland this morning, and his condition is not known. [East Bay Times]
- There was a 3.9M earthquake this morning at 7:14 a.m., centered near The Geysers in Sonoma County. [KPIX]
- An Orinda police vehicle crashed into a Wells Fargo bank branch last night, possibly in the midst of a high-speed chase. [KTVU]
- One fire engine at the Tenderloin's Fire Station #3 may be the busiest in the country, but the survey this come from didn't get entries from New York. [Chronicle]
- KPIX was out on the rooftop at 25 Lusk this morning, talking with chef-owner Matthew Dolan about the slowly reviving nightlife in the city. [KPIX]
Photo via Citizen