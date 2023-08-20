A movement to recall Alameda District Attorney Pamela Price has gained momentum as a group called "Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE)" filed official paperwork this week to recall Price, who has faced escalating criticism for her approach to criminal justice.

On Saturday, families of seven homicide victims in Alameda County gathered in front of the Oakland courthouse to rally for the recall, as KPIX reported. The families reportedly accused Price of prioritizing criminals over victims, and demanded justice, accountability, and a shift in leadership.

Price, who was elected in 2022, has already faced a series of controversies, with critics asserting that her approach has contributed to a surge in crime, according to the Chronicle. Publicly released data on crime from the Oakland Police Department shows an uptick in violent crime levels, with an 80% increase in homicides compared to pre-pandemic levels, and burglaries up 40%, respectively, in the past year, as we previously reported. She’s also been accused of nepotism after apparently hiring her boyfriend as an employee, according to KNTV.

Of course, the recall is reminiscent of Chesa Boudin’s ousting last year, with deeply divided public sentiment over crime levels and sentencing for criminals.

As KPIX reported, at the rally on Saturday, Anna Toletino, whose son Rienheart Asuncion was killed last year in a case of road rage, shared her story: While the teenager responsible for her son's death took a plea deal and is currently serving time in juvenile detention, Toletino said that the perpetrator is connected to multiple murders and should have faced a more severe sentence.

In response to the recall movement, Price's campaign issued a statement likening the organizers to those involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. They asserted that outside special interest groups, backed by the Republican Party, are attempting to seize control like the insurrectionists.

To put the recall on the ballot, it will still reportedly need to gather 90,000 legal signatures — and estimates show it could cost around $8 million.

