Emergency officials have issued dire warnings to residents of Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary, previously a hurricane, bears down on the region. Hilary made landfall Sunday morning on the Baja California peninsula and is expected to continue its path north throughout the day, after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday. He said over 7,500 emergency workers are on the ground, actively working to safeguard communities in the storm's path.

Although downgraded to a tropical storm from a hurricane over the weekend, Hilary is expected to unleash heavy rainfall, powerful winds, and life-threatening flooding, according to the Chronicle. Already on Saturday, one person was reported dead from drowning Mexico on the peninsula’s eastern coast, as NBC reported.

Hilary is reportedly projected to target Southern California by the afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. In California, a flash flood warning has been issued for Los Angeles County, including Long Beach, Glendale, Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Palmdale, and Malibu, on Sunday until 7:45 p.m. P.T. Evacuation orders were issued for various neighborhoods in San Bernardino County, as ABC reported. The storm's path is predicted to trigger mudslides, landslides, and dangerous debris flow across the region, with the impact extending through Monday morning.

The southern coast is expected to experience record rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Anticipated rain totals for Hurricane Hilary in Southern California. Aug. 18, 2023. (NOAA)

Residents are reportedly flocking to grocery stores, eager to stock up on essential supplies like food and water in anticipation of the storm. Meanwhile, airports across the region have encouraged travelers to verify their flight statuses with their respective airlines, as cancellations and delays are anticipated due to the severe weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary, according to the Chronicle.

Luckily, forecasters say that the Bay Area doesn't expect an impact.

Feature image of Hilary over Southern California viewed Sunday via NOAA/GOES-18 Satellite.