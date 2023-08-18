- A woman's body found in the Oakland hills Wednesday night is being investigated as a homicide. The body was found on Keller Avenue near I-580. [KRON4]
- An arrest has been made in Texas in a long-cold case involving the disappearance of Modesto teen Susan Bender in 1986. The suspect is a registered sex offender, Raymond Lewis Stafford, who was convicted of abusing a 13-year-old girl in California in 1994. [SFGate]
- House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was in SF Thursday attending a special event at Edge on the Square, celebrating local artists in Chinatown. [NBC Bay Area]
- One contrarian real estate investor, Cyrus Sanandaji, says that the office market is already turning around in San Francisco, and he just bought a building at 60 Spear Street, with plans to turn it into 11 floors of prime, post-pandemic office space. [Chronicle]
- Engineers say, in testimony in a Florida case going to trial, that Tesla failed to fix limitations in its Autopilot software in the span of time between two fatal collisions involving Teslas hitting big-rigs. [Bloomberg]
- Two candidates for Oakland's school board just learned that, due to a screw-up at the city clerk's office involving voting boundaries, neither of them is eligible to run for the seat. [East Bay Times]
- That SF Pizza, Beer & Bagel Festival we told you about is happening in North Beach this weekend, but if you don't have tickets, sadly, it is sold out.
Photo: Derick Daily