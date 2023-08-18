Word apparently really hasn't spread, at this late date, about not leaving anything in a parked car in San Francisco. Just watch as a couple of suspects work their way down several blocks in Fisherman's Wharf, finding car after car with stuff to grab inside.

The videos seen below were shot Wednesday by a person who drove behind the suspects for several blocks, and they were sent in to KTVU. At least two suspects are involved, one driving the white Lexus in the video with its license plate covered, and one masked suspect in the passenger's seat. The second suspect jumps out of the car repeatedly to look into the windows of parked cars, and then smash windows and grab what's easily grabbable.

The local slang for this type of smash-and-grab auto burglary, in case you haven't heard it yet, is "bipping," and these two (or three?) suspects were on a bipping spree that netted them at least a half dozen bags and backpacks.

These guys in Lexus bipped cars all over SF’s Fisherman’s Wharf, one by one. “I started following them, and they just didn’t care, obviously, that they were being followed or not, and it kept happening,” witness tells me. @SFPD @SFPDCentral pic.twitter.com/WzKacoRFGl — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 16, 2023



The videos illustrate just how quickly these crimes occur, and how quickly the suspects can disappear from the scene.

These crimes all took place in broad daylight, and the thieves didn't appear to be too concerned that a car was following them and filming either. And in one of the break-ins, there was a person inside the car at the time who screamed when the rear window was shattered.

"I started following them, and they just didn’t care, obviously, that they were being followed or not, and it kept happening," the video-taker tells KTVU.

Police do not encourage trailing or filming suspects engaged in bipping. But were there any SFPD officers on patrol nearby as this was occurring who could have been flagged down?

Several local police departments put out a warning earlier this month about thieves increasingly employing technology, like Bluetooth, to locate electronics stowed in trunks of cars and the like. But no such sophistication seemed to be at work in this Fisherman's Wharf case — the suspect is just scoping cars, one by one, very quickly, and breaking into any that have stuff inside.

We learned last year that one key player in the local stolen-goods trade was, allegedly, a fence named Quoc Le who was partially operating a black-market business for stolen electronics out of the back of a Quickly boba shop on Larkin Street, which was being run by his wife. Then District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that Le had been nabbed in a months-long sting operation that found laptops and other devices being shipped abroad to be resold.

Almost exactly a year later, in May 2023, Le was arrested again for getting up to the same stuff — allegedly providing quick cash to car burglars and profiting himself on the resale of hot goods.

Le was out on bail after the 2022 arrest, and now he is being held without bail, pending trial.

