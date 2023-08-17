- Potentially the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years, Hurricane Hilary was just officially declared a Category Three hurricane on Thursday, and could bring rain to the Bay Area starting Sunday or even sooner. Parts of southern California will likely be at risk of flash flooding, but here in the Bay Area, we’re looking at a 40% chance of rain Sunday, a 60% chance on Monday, with Tuesday expected to bring the worst rains. [Chronicle]
- We reported this morning that Waymo self-driving robotaxis might start charging for rides in robotaxis as soon as Monday, and since then, the company has confirmed this is the case. Waymo currently operates as an invite-only service, but on Monday will switch to offering paid rides to anyone, and heck yes they will charge surge pricing to the people who want to be among the first public riders. [Examiner]
- Climatologists have determined Burning Man emits as much carbon emissions over their event as does the city of London or Mexico City. Apparently the generators are a bigger carbon emitter than the flamethrowers and such, though ironically, these very climatologists who did the study are going to Burning Man to present their findings at a lecture in the dust. [48 Hills]
- One high school student is suffering life-threatening injuries, and another was hospitalized, after a stabbing at James Lick High School in San Jose, and the suspect is still at large. [Hoodline]
- In what’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day, the SF Board of Appeals denied yet another appeal Wednesday to hoped to block the Sunset District affordable housing complex. [Mission Local]
- Concord High School will change its mascot from the “Minutemen” to the “Bears” after a Wednesday night vote by the Mount Diablo Unified School District board. [NBC Bay Area]
