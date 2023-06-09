A new food festival for the carb-crazed is coming to North Beach this summer, and it's being organized by none other than Tony Gemignani, of Tony's Pizza Napoletana fame.

It's been two years since we learned of master pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani's new bakery and bagel business. It opened as Toscano Brothers Bakery and Dago Bagel, and now Gemignani is uniting his new passion for New York-style bagels with his longtime passion for pizza-making in a new food festival.

As Eater reported this week, it's called the San Francisco Pizza, Bagel, and Beer Festival, and it's happening Saturday, August 19 — i.e. the weekend after Outside Lands.

Tickets are on sale now, and this thing seems likely to sell out — because this town is always hungry for pizza and bagels, and the SF Beer Fest is always a big draw too. VIP tickets ($150) gets you one hour of early entry without a lot of standing in lines. Otherwise, it's $75 for unlimited pizza, and bagels, and four beer tickets from noon to 4 p.m.

(VIP ticketholders will also get access to an open bar in the Italian Athletic Club, with some charcuterie bites as well.)

You'll find bagels and schmears from from the likes of Daily Driver, Boichik Bagels, Midnite Bagel, Bagel Macher, Dago Bagels, and Laundromat Bagels — so you can try 'em all!

But don't fill up on bagels if you're there for pizza, because Gemignani's businesses Capo's and Tony's Pizza Napoletana will be joined by all the SF heavy-hitters: Ragazza, Montesacro, Delarosa, Doppio Zero, Del Popolo, Il Casaro, Long Bridge Pizza, Pizza Hacker, A16, Mozzeria, and Shuggie's, as well as others including Much Ado About Pizza and Pizzeria Da Laura, the new Berkeley spot from Gemignani protege Laura Meyer, who used to run the kitchen at Capo's.

Beer-wise, SF will be represented by Fort Point, Anchor, Standard Devient, and SF Brewing. And they'll be joined by others big names from around the region and beyond like North Coast, Calicraft, Lagunitas, Allagash, Faction, Sierra Nevada, New Glory, and Altamont, with some hard seltzers and ciders to boot.

There will apparently be some pizza-tossing performance by Gemignani and others, and there'll be an appearance by Wild ‘N Out rapper Kosha Dillz.

We'll see you there!

The SF Pizza, Bagel & Beer Fest will be located at the intersection of Stockton and Filbert streets, with VIP entry starting at 11 a.m. on August 19, and general admission at noon. Find tickets here.