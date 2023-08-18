Widespread Panic

Date: August 25 - August 27

Time: 4:30 pm | Show: 6:00 pm

Venue: Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA

Fans of Widespread Panic, the renowned rock band that has been together for an astonishing 30 years, are in for an epic treat this August as the band will perform a special 3-day concert event at the Oxbow RiverStage in Napa. Scheduled to run from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2023, the event promises unforgettable nights filled with the band's undeniable talent and dedication to delivering exceptional performances to their loyal fanbase.

Formed in 1986 by vocalist/guitarist John “JB” Bell, bassist Dave Schools, and the late guitarist Michael Houser, Widespread Panic eventually expanded its lineup to include drummer Todd Nance, percussionist Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz, keyboard player John “JoJo” Hermann, and Duane Trucks on drums. Over the past three decades, the band has amassed a loyal following, released 12 studio albums and 43 live albums, and sold over 3 million copies as one of the most successful touring acts worldwide. The band’s upcoming Napa concert event is yet another testament to their unwavering commitment to their music and their fans.

Widespread Panic has headlined numerous major U.S. festivals, like Bonnaroo (eight times), Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Lockn' Music Festival, Outside Lands Music Festival, and many more. In 2011, to commemorate the band's 25th anniversary, the State of Georgia's Senate and House of Representatives passed resolutions honoring the group for their music, service, charity, and longevity, and the band was also inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

For fans of Widespread Panic, the upcoming Napa event is a fantastic opportunity to witness a legendary band that has tirelessly dedicated themselves to consistently delivering top-notch, unforgettable performances. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the music, passion, and talent that has made Widespread Panic an enduring rock institution for over three decades!