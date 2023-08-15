A fatal shooting last week outside the Lake Merritt BART station was apparently the result of a fight over an e-scooter, according to BART Police.

It's another depressing tale of needless violence and brutality over something very, very dumb. 45-year-old Juan Andres Martinez, who was apprehended within 90 minutes of a broad-daylight shooting outside a Lake Merritt Station exit last Tuesday, allegedly killed a man because the two were fighting over an e-scooter.

As Hoodline reports, following a release from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, BART Police have determined that the "altercation stemmed from a dispute over an electric scooter."

The victim, who still has not been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene after medics attempted life-saving procedures.

Alameda County DA Pamela Price has not commented on the case, but her office has charged Martinez with murder, felony criminal threats, and he could also face additional sentencing enhancements. If convicted, he could face a sentence of 25 years to life.

While Oakland's homicide rate has so far been tracking lower than in 2022, it has nonetheless been a troubling year for crime in the city so far, with a spate of disturbing robberies and carjackings in recent months.

Oakland police were reportedly investigating a separate fatal shooting in a park near Oakland International Airport at the same time that the shooting at Lake Merritt BART took place.

Photo: Magdalena Wygralak/Getty Images